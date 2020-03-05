Bernie Sanders rallies in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Bernie Sanders made his first campaign stop in Arizona Thursday night, rallying thousands of supporters at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.

The presidential candidate’s visit comes just 12 days before Arizona Democrats vote in the Presidential Preference Election on March 17.

Sanders calls his campaign a movement that will defeat President Trump this fall.

“We will teach Trump a lesson in Democracy and make him a one-term President,” the Vermont senator said.

First, Sanders has to win the nomination.

“Our campaign has always been a campaign of the working class, by the working class and for the working class,” he said.

The presidential contender has long fought for universal health care. He promised a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers.

Sanders spent part of his speech contrasting his record with that of rival Joe Biden.

Sanders vowed to come together as a party when the Democratic nominee is chosen.

“If I win the nomination, he’ll be there for me and if he wins, I’ll be there for him,” he said.

Sanders now goes to Michigan where voters go to the polls Tuesday.