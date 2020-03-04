UA great Sean Rooks to be inducted to Pac-12 Hall of Honor

SAN FRANCISCO - The Pac-12 Conference today announced the 2020 class to be inducted into the Pac-12 Hall of Honor, the Conference’s most prestigious recognition of the greatest on and off-field contributors to Pac-12 athletics. Former Arizona standou Sean Rooks will be added to the Hall of Honor.

Formal induction will take place on Friday, March 13 during a ceremony prior to the semifinals of the 2020 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Sean Rooks, a four-year letter winner at Arizona from 1989-92, the late Sean Rooks owned the key during his basketball career and made an immense impact on the sport. As team captain his senior year, he was named MVP, Pac-10 All-Conference and an Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American. Rooks helped Arizona capture three Pac-10 titles over his four years, as well as two Pac-10 tournament championships. Following his time at Arizona, Rooks spent 12 years in the NBA with multiple organizations before moving his expertise into coaching, both in America and overseas.