 Skip to Content

UA great Sean Rooks to be inducted to Pac-12 Hall of Honor

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
10:49 pm Arizona Wildcats, Local News, News, Sports, Top Stories, Video

SAN FRANCISCO - The Pac-12 Conference today announced the 2020 class to be inducted into the Pac-12 Hall of Honor, the Conference’s most prestigious recognition of the greatest on and off-field contributors to Pac-12 athletics. Former Arizona standou Sean Rooks will be added to the Hall of Honor.

Formal induction will take place on Friday, March 13 during a ceremony prior to the semifinals of the 2020 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Sean Rooks, a four-year letter winner at Arizona from 1989-92, the late Sean Rooks owned the key during his basketball career and made an immense impact on the sport. As team captain his senior year, he was named MVP, Pac-10 All-Conference and an Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American. Rooks helped Arizona capture three Pac-10 titles over his four years, as well as two Pac-10 tournament championships. Following his time at Arizona, Rooks spent 12 years in the NBA with multiple organizations before moving his expertise into coaching, both in America and overseas.

Paul Cicala

Paul Cicala is a 2-time winner of the prestigious”Edward R. Murrow Award” for his reporting/anchoring in news & sports. Paul Cicala has also been nominated for multiple EMMY’s. Cicala has won the “Best Sportscaster” category in Tucson the last 3 years (voted on by readers of “Tucson Weekly”). Cicala is a native Tucsonan who specialized in border stories during his earlier career as a news reporter in this market, and now concentrates mainly on sports stories (with an occasional special report and/or feature story on life in Tucson & the Sonoran Desert).

Related Articles

Skip to content