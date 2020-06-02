Reporter – Frankie McLister

Frankie McLister is the morning MMJ for News 4 Tucson Today.

His roots began in the small town of Middletown, Maryland, and transplanted to the Grand Canyon State as a freshman at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Since then, Frankie has never looked back. Now, he’s proud to almost be a 2x Sun Devil, as he is currently working on finishing his master’s in Mass Communication.

His interest in entering the journalistic field started when he was young, but Frankie believes that he really owes it to his high school internship at WJLA-TV.

He then proceeded to hold positions at NBC’s TODAY Show/Megyn Kelly TODAY, The Kim Komando Show and still currently serves as a Board Member for the Rocky Mountain Emmy’s.

Learning about different cultures, people and walks of life is a huge interest to his and he can’t wait to learn about those of Southern Arizona.

During his junior year in college, Frankie studied in Seville, Spain as he’s passionate about using Spanish with his storytelling.

His parents, two older sisters, best friends and telling your stories are a few of the most important things to him.

In addition, he can’t leave out that he’s also a big fan of airplanes, spicy food, hot tubbing, Reese's cups, sunsets and bringing awareness to Alzheimer's Disease.

“Work hard and be nice to people” is a quote that Frankie lives by. He’ll never take the power of the First Amendment and the honor of being a journalist for granted.

Have a story idea? Don’t hesitate to reach out to Frankie at 520-624-2477. You can also follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.