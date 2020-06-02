Investigative Reporter – Alexis Berdine

Alexis is a proud Sun Devil who is thrilled to be back reporting in the desert as an Investigative Multi-Media Journalist.

She graduated with bachelor’s degrees in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, and Political Science from Arizona State University.

Before returning to Arizona, Alexis worked as a General Assignment Multi-Media Journalist for CBS’ affiliate station in Kalamazoo-Grand Rapids, Michigan.

While there she covered breaking news, investigative stories and lead a nearly year-long franchise campaign of “Addicted Michigan” reports. Her relentless, in-depth reporting brought attention to serious drug use issues across the state and provided critical access to mental health resources.

While anchoring and reporting for Cronkite News - Arizona PBS she covered immigration and drug trafficking affairs along the US-Mexico border. Additionally, she reported for USA Today’s Arizona Republic Newspaper, Arizona Capitol TV, and NPR’s KJZZ Radio.

As a Midwest native, her efforts in journalism have been recognized by the Chicago National Academy of Television Arts. Alexis was also named one of Northwest Indiana’s “21 Under 21”.

Alexis believes relentless, urgent, original and in-depth reporting does more than just inform viewers, it empowers them.

You’ll likely find her outdoors hiking, playing tennis or enjoying a bite to eat. If you do, say hi. She’s incredibly happy to be a part of your community.