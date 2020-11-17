How to make Priscilla Casper’s homemade mac and cheese

How to make Priscilla Casper’s homemade mac and cheeseUpdated
News 4 Tucson Anchor Priscilla Casper's homemade mac and cheese recipe:
-1 box elbow macaroni
-¼ cup butter
-¼ cup all-purpose flour
-½ teaspoon garlic salt
-½ teaspoon ground black pepper
-2 cups milk
-2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
-1 cup of mixed blend of cheeses
Directions:
-First take 1 box of pasta and put it into boiling water.
-Cook macaroni in the boiling water to your likeness. This usually takes about 9-10 minutes to cook.
-As pasta is cooking, season the water with a some garlic salt
-While the pasta is cooking, start to prepare the cheese sauce. Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat.
-When butter is melted, stir in flour, salt, and pepper until smooth.
-Slowly pour milk into mixture and stir until mixture is smooth.
-Next, add cheddar cheese and mixed blend of cheeses to mixture and stir until melted.
-Drain pasta and add cheese sauce into pan with pasta.
Enjoy!