How to make Priscilla Casper’s homemade mac and cheese

Last updated today at 4:01 pm
News 4 Tucson Anchor Priscilla Casper's homemade mac and cheese recipe:

-1 box elbow macaroni
-¼ cup butter
-¼ cup all-purpose flour
-½ teaspoon garlic salt
-½ teaspoon ground black pepper
-2 cups milk
-2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
-1 cup of mixed blend of cheeses

Directions:
-First take 1 box of pasta and put it into boiling water.

-Cook macaroni in the boiling water to your likeness. This usually takes about 9-10 minutes to cook.

-As pasta is cooking, season the water with a some garlic salt

-While the pasta is cooking, start to prepare the cheese sauce. Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat.

-When butter is melted, stir in flour, salt, and pepper until smooth.

-Slowly pour milk into mixture and stir until mixture is smooth.

-Next, add cheddar cheese and mixed blend of cheeses to mixture and stir until melted.

-Drain pasta and add cheese sauce into pan with pasta.

Enjoy!

Priscilla Casper

