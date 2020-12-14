Anchored in Tradition: Patti’s Chocolate Chip Christmas Cookies

TUCSON (KVOA) - These Christmas cookies are rich and tasty, sure to satisfy any sweet tooth this holiday season.

Ingredients you will need:

3/4 cup Crisco Butter Flavor All Vegetable Shortening

1 1/4 cups light brown sugar

2 tablespoons milk

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 egg

2 1/4 cups flour (Check consistency, may need more)

1 teaspoon salt

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

*2​* 6 oz package chocolate chips

Heat oven to 375ºF.

Mix together the shortening, brown sugar, milk and vanilla in a big bowl (preferably with a mixer). Beat in the egg. Mix flour, salt and baking soda and then mix that into the shortening mixture in the bowl until it is all blended.

Stir in chocolate chips (extra chocolate chips) more than the one cup recipe calls for.

Tablespoon and a 1/2 of the dough (bigger cookies) 3 inches apart on a baking sheet and bake for 8-10 minutes until they're beginning to brown.

Cool for 2 minutes, enjoy!