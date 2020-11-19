Anchored in Tradition: Shea’s Pumpkin Sugar Cookies

Here is News 4 Tucson Meteorologist Shea Sorenson recipe for pumpkin spice sugar cookies, perfect for the fall and sure to satisfy you holiday sweet tooth.

All you need is 5 ingredients including pumpkin spice, sugar, cookie dough, cream cheese, pure pumpkin and powdered sugar.

Once that is all mixed together, place your servings onto a cookie sheet by the tablespoon full.

Put them in the oven set to 350 degrees and leave them in there for about 14-16 minutes.

Last but not least, mix the powdered sugar and cream cheese together to make the frosting!

They’re pretty but most importantly, they taste so good!