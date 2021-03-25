Colorado shooting suspect to make 1st court appearance

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The 21-year-old man suspected of gunning down 10 people in a Colorado supermarket should have his first court appearance on Thursday.

Meanwhile, hundreds of mourners gathered Wednesday night at a candlelight vigil for the victims.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa has been jailed for investigation of murder since his arrest inside the King Soopers supermarket in Boulder on Monday. He’s also been treated at a hospital for a leg wound.

Now he’ll hear the pending charges he faces and his rights as a defendant.

He won’t be asked for a plea until later in the judicial process.

