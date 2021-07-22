Reporter – Angelique Lizarde

Angelique Lizarde is happy to be back in Southern Arizona! Angelique is an award-winning broadcast journalist with years of experience. For five years, Angelique anchored the evening newscasts and reported for News 4 Tucson. She was also very involved in the community. Angelique also worked as a breaking news reporter for the CBS affiliate in San Diego, where she covered a variety of high-profile cases that made national headlines and conducted countless interviews with elected officials.

Angelique started her journalism career in Yuma, Ariz. at KYMA-TV. Born and raised in San Diego, Angelique received her undergraduate degree from the University of San Diego and a Master of Science in Broadcast Journalism from Boston University. She is fluent in English and Spanish.

In her free time, Angelique enjoys cooking, traveling, and hitting the gym!

Have a news tip or a story? Email Angelique at alizarde@kvoa.com.