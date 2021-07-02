Anchor – Robbie Reynold

Robbie Reynold co-anchors News 4 Tucson Today with Destiny Quinn and reports. He brings nearly a decade of experience to the team, having worked in five states across the country.

Most recently, Robbie worked as an anchor and reporter for KKTV in Colorado Springs. He focused on small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, shining a light on their struggles and efforts to survive during the difficult times. He also covered protests in Colorado Springs and Denver following the death of George Floyd. Robbie anchored weekend newscasts, weekday shows, and the KKTV morning show. He also filled in as a sports anchor, being named the runner-up Sportscaster of the Year in 2019 for medium-sized markets in Colorado.

Robbie graduated from the University of California, Davis and learned the ropes from former NFL star and Super Bowl Champion Del Rodgers while interning in the sports department at KCRA in Sacramento. Robbie started his on-camera career at KPAX in Missoula MT, and then worked as an anchor / reporter for WAFB in Baton Rouge, LA. Robbie covered one of the most tumultuous times for Baton Rouge in the summer of 2016, when there were widespread protests following the death of Alton Sterling, three law enforcement officers were shot and killed, and the city was hit by a massive flood. He anchored one hour of the WAFB morning show, which was nominated for an Emmy and won an Associated Press award.

Outside of work, Robbie is a dedicated triathlete and passionate cyclist. He also enjoys cross country skiing, golf, tennis, and martial arts. Robbie likes to relax by playing his guitars or piano, reading history books, and playing video games. In Colorado, he volunteered for the Special Olympics as a photographer, skiing around the competitions to get just the right shot. He can't wait to explore Arizona! Unfortunately, local sports fans should know that he is a devoted fan of the San Francisco Giants, San Jose Sharks, Golden State Warriors, and San Francisco 49ers. Robbie's parents, Rey and Carrie, live in Northern California, as does his sister and her husband, Jill and Danny.