Reporter – Nicole Costantino

Nicole Costantino is a Multi-Media Journalist for News 4 Tucson.

Nicole comes to News 4 Tucson from KOBI in Medford, Oregon where she was a multimedia journalist, weather forecaster, anchor and producer.

Born and raised in the Valley of the Sun, Nicole graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University with a minor in meteorology.

In college, Nicole was an anchor, weather forecaster and reporter for KAET in Phoenix.

She also interned for the CBS Evening News in New York City and the NBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.

In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on her Sun Devils and exploring southern Arizona.

Feel free to send her tips, story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@NicCostantino).