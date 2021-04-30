Reporter – Shelle Jackson

Shelle Jackson is a Mutli-Media Journalist with News 4 Tucson.

Shelle was born and raised in Tucson. She attended Salpointe High School and the University of Arizona where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree. She also holds two master's degrees in International Relations and Human Rights Law.

Having first worked at KVOA as an intern, she returned in 2017 as a newscast producer. Being back at the station which ignited her passion for journalism was always a dream of hers.

Shelle worked in the news business for nearly a decade before leaving the country. She spent 14 years abroad in Montreal, Istanbul and Hong Kong. While in Hong Kong she taught journalism at Hong Kong Baptist University.

Shelle is a huge animal lover and loves spending time on the Tucson trails with her dogs. She is an avid reader and always looking for a good book to dig into. She also enjoys yoga, boxing and jiu-jitsu.

Have a story idea? Email Shelle sjackson@kvoa.com. You can also follow Shelle on Facebook and Twitter.