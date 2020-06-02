Reporter – Austin Walker

Austin Walker is no stranger to the heat because he joins News 4 Tucson all the way from Dallas, Texas! He is a Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers fan at heart but is excited to be in Wildcat country!

Austin is from the small town of Prosper, just north of Dallas but moved to the Midwest to be a Missouri Tiger. He graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism with a minor in Multicultural Diversity as well as Political Science in May of 2020 #mizzoumade. He is so excited to continue his career in such a vibrant city like Tucson!

Austin’s love for broadcasting began when he was just 4 years old. He remembers waking up on the weekends and watching the news with his dad.

Austin began his TV career as a reporter and anchor at KOMU 8 News, the NBC affiliate for mid-Missouri, while still attending college. Austin won a Missouri Broadcasters Award for Best Public Service Announcement or Campaign in 2020 with his contribution to “A Brighter Tomorrow,” KOMU 8’s mental health initiative.

When he isn’t working, you can find him exploring Tucson and getting familiar with the area. If you see Austin — be sure to stop him and say hi! But most importantly, point him in the direction to the best Mexican food in town or where he can listen to live music!

Got a story idea? Email Austin at __. You can also follow Austin on Twitter at @AustinCWalker and Facebook @Austin Curtis Walker – KVOA News 4 Tucson.