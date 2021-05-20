N4T LIFESAVER: Children now able to partake in swim lessons for Swimfest

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Thursday, News 4 Tucson Lifesaver kicked off its first virtual swimming lessons for Swimfest.

Over the past 12 years the News 4 Tucson Lifesaver, in partnership with the YMCA of Southern Arizona, has been able to provide free swim lessons.

With COVID-19 precautions still in place, there will be Virtual Swimfest videos available to families.

"Virtual Swimfest will give techniques and information for parents and even those kids to practice in the comfort of their home, or even in the bathtub, to help develop those skills that are critical," said Candis Martin with the YMCA of Southern Arizona.