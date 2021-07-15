N4T Lifesaver: Active adult supervision is critical

TUCSON (KVOA)- We all know that backyard pools, spas, or even bathtubs can be dangerous for children, but it doesn't take a lot of water to create a big danger.

When monsoon storms turn normally dry washes into raging rivers the danger posed to children, especially if they are unsupervised, can also end in tragedy.

"Well, you know, a kid can drown in almost any body of water," said Bill DeCook with E-Konomy Pool Service and Supplies. "They can drown in a toilet, a trash can that has water in it, a play-pool in the back yard, one of those little kiddie pools."

During the monsoon or anytime of the year active adult supervision is critical.

"It's very important to keep those little ones under close supervision," said Rural Metro Fire Battalion Chief John Walka. "Do not allow them to swim in these washes, arroyos, because it's extremely dangerous."

It is essential that parents and other water-watchers learn CPR and enroll the little ones in swim classes to make sure you have multiple layers of protection.

Always have someone as a designated water-watcher when kids are in and around the pool.

Click here to sign our N4T Lifesaver Water-Watcher Pledge.