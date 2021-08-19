N4T Lifesaver: Children succeed in water safety, swimming lessons

TUCSON (KVOA) - Our 12th annual News 4 Tucson Lifesaver is all about the ABCs of water safety. Making sure kids of all ages have the skills they need to stay safe in and around the water.

For Tucson mom, Teri Underwood, and her five-year-old son, Reece, learning the ABC's of water safety with the News 4 Tucson lifesaver and the YMCA of Southern Arizona has made a huge positive impact…

For more tips and statements regarding success in swim lessons, watch the video above.