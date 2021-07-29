N4T Lifesaver: Preventing drowning with CPR classes

TUCSON (KVOA) - Our 12th annual news four Tucson Lifesaver is going strong.

It's all about the ABCs of drowning prevention, along with coast guard-approved life vests. The 'C' stands for classes, including learning CPR.

"CPR is definitely one of the best things that you can learn, not for yourself but also for your children," Northwest Fire District's CJ Higgins said.

And learning this lifesaving skill right now doesn't take much time at all. Along with our partner CPR 2 U, the News 4 Tucson Lifesaver is making it free and easy for everyone.

"You're going to learn something new when you come out of the class, and again at the end of the day learn how to save a life," William Spurbeck of CPR 2 U said.

CPR used during water emergencies includes rescue breaths rather than compression only for sudden cardiac arrest…

Experts say taking quick action to begin CPR is critical when every second counts.

"If you want to save a life, learn CPR, and the earlier it starts, the better the results are," Spurbeck added.

But learning CPR doesn't mean you can let down your guard. Making sure you have effective safety barriers in place, along with a designated water watcher are critical steps in being a lifesaver.

"Active adult supervision in and around water is definitely one of the most important things that we encourage in the fire department, just because tragedies can be avoided," Higgins said.

You can sign our Water-Watcher Pledge for free swim lessons from the YMCA of Southern Arizona and enter our pool fence giveaway and coloring contest, and more.