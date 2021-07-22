N4T Lifesaver: Early warning signs of drowning

TUCSON (KVOA)- Preventing drownings, especially those involving children, all begins with the 'A' for active adult supervision and making sure you have a designated water-watcher at all times.

"Often times people think you're able to call for help, but as the drowning process begins, you're actually not able to call for help because of that water going into your lungs," said Candis Martin with the YMCA of Southern Arizona.

A water-watcher needs to stay 100% focused on the water and keeping a close eye out for those first signs of trouble.

"Some of those early warning signs for a drowning victim or somebody that's in distress are those big eyes, that head tilted back gasping for air, or they appear to be gasping for air, they're going to be reaching to the surface or even potentially to safety," said Martin.

If you see these early warning signs, take immediate action to get the person out of the water, call 911 immediately and start CPR.

"Within about six to seven minutes, brain cells start dying, and so the chances of survival definitely decrease," said CPR 2 U's William Spurbeck.

Become a water-watcher today by signing our N4T Lifesaver Water-Watcher pledge and help save lives.