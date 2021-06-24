Virtual Swimfest: Learning to Back Float and Glide

Once again, News 4 Tucson is partnering with the YMCA of Southern Arizona for News 4 Tucson Lifesaver Virtual Swimfest. To help keep swimmers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, the YMCA of Southern Arizona will be providing new videos each week demonstrating important water safety skills.

This is our commitment to making drowning prevention lessons available online to every family in Southern Arizona.

To complete the Water Watcher pledge and receive a Virtual Swimfest care package from News 4 Tucson, please head to this link, visit tucsonymca.org.

Watch Water Safety Videos here:

Always remember the ABC’s of Water Safety: