N4T LIFESAVER: Pool fence giveaway winner

TUCSON (KVOA) - Our News 4 Tucson Lifesaver season is heating up.

Every week we are sharing tips and advice from experts to keep kids safe in and around the water.

It is very easy for kids to fall in, especially if they don't know the ABCs of water safety.

As part of the Lifesaver campaign, News 4 Tucson is giving away four free pool fences to families.

One Tucson grandmother, also the first pool fence giveaway winner, explains that it is very important to have a barrier.



Kim Tonery is a registered nurse who knows all about the ABCs of water safety. Especially when it comes to her five grandkids, including 18-month old Kai.

"He doesn't really get too far without me or my daughter," Tonery said.



Kai and his mom are now living with Kim after the sudden death of Kim's fincee, which was not long before Kai was born.

"It's a blessing for me to have him and my daughter living with me," Tonery said. "



But with a pool and a curious 18-month-old, Kim knew she needed some type of barrier. It's the 'B' in our ABCs.

Enter Christopher Bradford of Protect-A-Child Pool Fence within just a few hours.

He was able to able to provide Kim and her family that extra layer of protection and so much more.

"It's one less worry that I have," explained Tonery.

"That's our goal. To make every pool safe, every yard safe for kids to play in when it's not pool time," Bradford said. "I hope to be a part of that this year.

For more information, visit our N4T Lifesaver page.

