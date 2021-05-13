N4T LIFESAVER: How to take part in Virtual Swimfest 2021

TUCSON (KVOA)- Over the past 12 years the News 4 Tucson Lifesaver, in partnership with the YMCA of Southern Arizona, has been able to provide free swim lessons.

With COVID-19 precautions still in place, there will be Virtual Swimfest videos available to families.

"Virtual Swimfest will give techniques and information for parents and even those kids to practice in the comfort of their home, or even in the bathtub, to help develop those skills that are critical," said Candis Martin with the YMCA of Southern Arizona.

Virtual Swimfest begins on June 3rd when the first virtual video is released here.

During our Lifesaver season, be sure to sign our Water Watcher Pledge, register for a free CPR lesson from CPR2U, enter our Protect-A-Child pool fence giveaway and have your child take part in our coloring contest to win a prize.