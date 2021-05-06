N4T Lifesaver: Picking out proper Coast Guard-approved life vest

TUCSON (KVOA)- As the temperatures heat up in southern Arizona, so is our 12th annual News 4 Tucson Lifesaver campaign.

In the "ABC's" of water safety, the 'C' stands for Coast Guard-approved life vets.

When it comes to picking out a life vest it is essential that the label states "Coast Guard-approved" and that it is the proper size for your child so it fits comfortably snug.

"Make sure that you match your child's weight with the user weight on the vest," Rural Metro Fire Battalion Chief John Walka said. "This is 50-pounds, so this will fit a 50-pound child, approximately."

Chief Walka said to make sure that it is Coast Guard-approved because floaties, noodles and water wings are toys that are not considered life-saving devices.