N4T Lifesaver: Importance of active adult supervision

TUCSON (KVOA)- A drowning can happen in a split second and it is not always in a pool or bathtub.

While having effective barriers in place is a big part of water safety, it doesn't stop there.

"Tragedies can be avoided," said CJ Higgins with Northwest Fire District. "We don't want to have to respond to these calls, even though we know we may have to."

For first responders, they say water incidents can be some of the worst calls they get.

"I have two kids, a lot of the guys I work with have children also, so we tend to see our kids in these, however, we do a lot of training so that we can respond to these efficiently and as quickly as we can," Higgins said.

Bill DeCook with E-Konomy Pool Service and Supply said that a kid can drown in almost any body of water.

"They can drown in a toilet, a trash can that has water in it, a play pool in the backyard - one of those little kiddie pools," said DeCook.

All the more reason active adult supervision is so critical and making sure there is at least one or more water-watchers at all times.