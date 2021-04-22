N4T Lifesaver: Barriers help keep kids stay out of harm’s way when poolside

TUCSON (KVOA) - Our 12th annual News 4 Tucson Lifesaver campaign is just getting started.

To help keep your kids safe in and around the water, the News 4 Tucson team and local first responders are teaching the ABC's of water safety in southern Arizona.

The B in our ABC's stands for barriers. Making sure they are in place is essential when it comes to keeping little ones out of harm's way.

"Barriers are very effective," Tucson Fire Department Chief John Walka said. "It's another layer of protection that we can also provide when children aren't supposed to be swimming."

That's why again this year, News 4 Tucson is teaming up with Protect-A-Child Pool Fence to provide four pool fences this lifesaver season.

"I think I just really like making people happy and safe," Christopher Bradford of Protect-A-Child Pool Fence Company said.

Lizzeth Alvarez is a mother of young twins. She entered our Protect-A-Child Pool Fence Giveaway two years ago.

She said winning a fence for her family's backyard has helped provide peace of mind and so much more.

"I believe in pool fences more than ever," Alvarez said. "Now that we have the fence, my family and friends are excited about coming over. And having that peace of mind, that if it's locked and if it's closed, we can be a little bit more relaxed and enjoy our days."

Along with active adult supervision, classes and coast-guard approved life vests, barriers are just one layer of protection when it comes to keeping kids safe in and around the water.

"I really love putting in these fences, personally," Bradford said. "(I) get a lot of job satisfaction knowing that a fence is going to keep kids and pets out of the pool when mom and dads not looking."

To enter this year's News 4 Tucson Pool Fence Giveaway, click here.

"If you have a pool and you have children, or you're going to have children around, put one on," Alvarez said. "It really isn't worth it, to not have one and cause a tragedy to happen."

For more information about our Lifesaver campaign, click here.