TUCSON (KVOA) - Our 12th annual News Four Tucson Lifesaver campaign is all about the ABC's of water safety.

Drowning is a silent killer and it only takes a few moments. Knowing how to react in an emergency and learning CPR is all part of being a lifesaver.

Once again this year, News 4 Tucson is teaming up with CPR2U to provide CPR lessons to the community for our 12th annual Lifesaver season.

To sign up for a CPR lesson, click here.