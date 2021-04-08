Lifesaver: The importance of active adult supervision while poolside

TUCSON (KVOA) - Our 12th annual News 4 Tucson Lifesaver campaign is just getting started.

A drowning takes just the blink of an eye and it happens without a sound.

When it comes to the ABC's of water safety, along with barriers, classes and coast-guard approved life vests, active adult supervision is a huge part of being a lifesaver.

Keeping little ones safe in and around the water is up to us. It only takes a split-second for a child to slip underwater. That is why the A in our ABC's of water safety - active adult supervision - is not simply an option. It is a necessity.

"Active adult supervision is that you next to your child at least at arm's reach, and all of your attention is focused on them in the water," Mari Vasquez of Tucson Fire Department said.



Active adult supervision also means putting your book or cell phone down

and not letting kids out of your sight, even for just a few seconds.

"It's now more important than ever that we keep an eye on our children because they're going to get bored," Rural Metro Fire Department Chief John Walka said. "When the summer months come, when the heat comes, and they see the water, they're going to want to get there in the water."

And making sure little ones know the rules, especially when it comes to the water, is also a big part of active adult supervision.

"Explain to the kids that if you don't have mom or dad around or an adult around you to watch you, it's not safe for you to go into the water," Vasquez said.

As part of our 12th annual News 4 Tucson Lifesaver, you can do your part by signing our Water Watcher Pledge by clicking here.