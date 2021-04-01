ABC’s of water safety continue to be essential as News 4 Tucson Lifesaver campaign kicks off 12th year

TUCSON (KVOA) - Twelve years ago, News 4 Tucson teamed up with our community partners and local businesses to launch our very first News 4 Tucson Lifesaver campaign.

It was in response to a heartbreaking number of child drownings in Pima County.

Fortunately, we have come a long way since then but our message of water safety has never been more important.

And it all starts with knowing your ABC's.

Children are naturally drawn to the water and, while they may be curious, and just want to have fun, they might not realize just how dangerous it can be.

That's why it's up to us, to keep them safe in and around the water.

Water can be especially dangerous for kids, when there are no grown-ups around.

That is why the 'A' in our ABC's of water safety stands for active adult supervision.

And while making sure you're keeping an eye on the water at all times is critical, it is also essential to make sure the little ones stay out of harm's way in the first place.

That is what 'B' - for Barriers is all about.

And the 'C' in our ABC's of water safety stands for coast-guard approved life-vests and just as important, classes.

This includes swim instruction for the little ones and CPR training for older kids and adults.

That is something the News 4 Tucson Lifesaver has provided to thousands of kids and their families over the past 12 years.

For more information about our water safety campaign, click here.

