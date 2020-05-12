N4T Lifesaver: Swimfest 2020

News 4 Tucson is teaming up with community sponsors, local first responders and our partner, the YMCA of Southern Arizona, for our 11th annual News 4 Tucson Lifesaver Swimfest campaign.

With summer-like weather and kids out of school, the ABC’s of water safety are more important than ever.

In light of social distancing needs, News 4 Tucson is making a few changes this year to our swimfest plan, launching our first ever virtual swimfests.

All you have to do is join the News 4 Tucson Lifesaver family by signing the water watcher pledge.

Click here to sign the water watcher pledge.

Then, watch a new swim skill video each week right here on News 4 Tucson’s website and we will email you a virtual swimfest kit with your YMCA swim lesson voucher, News 4 Tucson Lifesaver coloring sheet and other goodies from our project sponsors.

Plus, don't forget our News 4 Tucson Lifesaver safety quiz, free CPR lessons, pool fence giveaways, and much more!