N4T Lifesaver: The ‘C’ in our A-B-C’s of water safety in Southern Arizona

TUCSON - Temperatures are heating up and that means the News 4 Tucson Lifesaver campaign is in full swing, teaching the ABC's of water safety in Southern Arizona.

This week, we introduced you to two local first responders, who are also parents.

“Our heart rates go up because we understand that all calls are important," said Jaimison Slyter of Rural Metro Fire. "But when it comes to a child calls, that really can't help themselves or anything, lots of things go that through your mind."

First responders at Rural Metro Fire who have children of their own say now more than ever, understanding the ABC's of water safety is imperative when it comes to keeping little ones out of harm’s way.

“Always have your eyes on your kids,” said Jennifer Verna of Rural Metro Fire. “Make sure you are at grabbing reach of your kids so if you need to grab a hold of them, you can.”

Since the launch of the News 4 Tucson Lifesaver campaign back in 2009, the number of child water incidents has dropped significantly.

Last year, Pima County recorded its first year of no child drowning fatalities and we want to keep it that way.

“Don't leave your child at any time if you have a pool, even if it's a wading pool,” said Slyter. “It doesn't take a lot of water for a child to drown.”

Aside from active adult supervision and barriers, now is also a good time to remember the 'C' in our A-B-C's.

It not only stands for Coast Guard-approved life vests but also classes, including swim lessons and CPR training.