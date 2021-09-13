Tucson TV, LLC (KVOA-TV)

NEWS PRODUCER

A strong NBC news station in Southern Arizona is looking for a talented, organized, and aggressive News Producer.

The perfect candidate is a team player and self-starter with strong journalistic skills. Our newscasts are fast paced. We are looking for a producer who can think on their feet and handle breaking news efficiently. If you just “stack” the news, this is not the job for you. We want someone on the team who is willing to craft their shows, be creative with graphics and learn on the job. In addition to line producing, the qualified candidate will also write and post stories on our numerous platforms.

QUALIFICATIONS

At least two years of line producing at a commercial television station is required. ENPS knowledge is a plus.

Strong writing skills are critical.

Clear understanding of best practices for Web based news writing and distribution.

Ability to respond quickly and appropriately to breaking news events.

Must have the ability to make fast and accurate judgments.

Applicants must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (subject to any medical or religious accommodations or other applicable law), and successfully pass a background screening.

Email or send your resume to:

Cathie Batbie

KVOA-TV News Director

209 W. Elm Street

Tucson, Arizona 85705

cbatbie@kvoa.com

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE.

KVOA IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.

MOTOR VEHICLE RECORD REQUIRED.