KVOA TELEVISION, INC.

Digital Sales Manager

KVOA, the NBC affiliate in Tucson, AZ, has an immediate opening for a Digital Sales Manager. The

successful candidate will be an innovative leader who embraces multi-platform sales opportunities

with web, mobile, digital, and other opportunities to new and existing clients of KVOA. We’re after the

strategic, creative advertising mind that’s the driving force behind the digital sale.

The Digital Sales Manager will be responsible for all KVOA’s digital revenue goals and will work in

tandem with station sales management and with the KVOA sales staff in developing and executing

multi-platform campaigns. This includes developing proposals, pricing, and packaging for our staff as

well as managing digital inventory and maintaining reports. You must have excellent communication

and organizational skills and look forward to thriving in a fast paced, exciting television and on-line

environment.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS, EXPERIENCE AND EDUCATION:

• Thorough understanding of digital environment including OTT, CTV, targeted display, email

marketing, SEO, SEM and O&O Station products.

• Experience using Outlook, Microsoft Office, Excel, PowerPoint along with strong computer

skills.

• Energetic and positive attitude.

• Strong oral and writing presentation skills.

• College degree in marketing, liberal arts or equivalent experience in media sales or marketing

preferred (i.e., TV, Radio, Newspaper or Digital).

Applicants must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (subject to any medical or religious

accommodations or other applicable law).

Email or send your cover letter, resume and references to:

Jeff Green, General Sales Manager

KVOA-TV

209 W. Elm St.

Tucson, Arizona 85705

jgreen@kvoa.com

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE.

KVOA IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER. BACKGROUND CHECK AND MOTOR VEHICLE DRIVING RECORD IS REQUIRED.