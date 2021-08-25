Digital Sales Manager
KVOA TELEVISION, INC.
Digital Sales Manager
KVOA, the NBC affiliate in Tucson, AZ, has an immediate opening for a Digital Sales Manager. The
successful candidate will be an innovative leader who embraces multi-platform sales opportunities
with web, mobile, digital, and other opportunities to new and existing clients of KVOA. We’re after the
strategic, creative advertising mind that’s the driving force behind the digital sale.
The Digital Sales Manager will be responsible for all KVOA’s digital revenue goals and will work in
tandem with station sales management and with the KVOA sales staff in developing and executing
multi-platform campaigns. This includes developing proposals, pricing, and packaging for our staff as
well as managing digital inventory and maintaining reports. You must have excellent communication
and organizational skills and look forward to thriving in a fast paced, exciting television and on-line
environment.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS, EXPERIENCE AND EDUCATION:
• Thorough understanding of digital environment including OTT, CTV, targeted display, email
marketing, SEO, SEM and O&O Station products.
• Experience using Outlook, Microsoft Office, Excel, PowerPoint along with strong computer
skills.
• Energetic and positive attitude.
• Strong oral and writing presentation skills.
• College degree in marketing, liberal arts or equivalent experience in media sales or marketing
preferred (i.e., TV, Radio, Newspaper or Digital).
Applicants must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (subject to any medical or religious
accommodations or other applicable law).
Email or send your cover letter, resume and references to:
Jeff Green, General Sales Manager
KVOA-TV
209 W. Elm St.
Tucson, Arizona 85705
jgreen@kvoa.com
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE.
KVOA IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER. BACKGROUND CHECK AND MOTOR VEHICLE DRIVING RECORD IS REQUIRED.