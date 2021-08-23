Senior Promotions Producer

KVOA-TV, the NBC affiliate in Tucson, Arizona, is looking for an aggressive and dynamic Senior Promotion Producer to join our Creative Services Department. If you are a team player, a news junkie, thrive on tight deadlines and get a thrill when you have just produced an amazing spot - then we are looking for you! The Senior Promotion Producer must have a flexible schedule and be able to fill in on various duties in the department. Days, nights, and some weekend work will be expected.

The successful candidate will be involved in all aspects of station image campaigns and daily topicals - from conception, to writing, to videography, and finally to editing. We are looking for someone creative, with a positive, upbeat attitude that is up for an incredible challenge.

Qualifications:

Minimum 3 years’ experience in television news promotion

Non-linear editing skills required

Familiar with Adobe Creative Suite: Premiere, Photoshop, After Effects

Proficient with DSLRs

Must understand shot composition and basic lighting techniques

ENPS or iNews background required

Wide Orbit experience a plus

Job Duties include but are not limited to: -

Producing station image campaigns -

Producing daily news topicals -

Producing syndicated topicals

Attending off site promotional station events

Wide Orbit log filling

Interested applicants should send resume, demo reel (or link) and cover letter to:

KVOA-TV Cassandra Gaynor, Creative Services Director 209 W. Elm Street Tucson, Arizona 85705 cgaynor@kvoa.com

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE.

KVOA IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.

MOTOR VEHICLE DRIVING RECORD IS REQUIRED.