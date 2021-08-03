Account ExecutiveNew
KVOA Television, Inc., a top-rated NBC station in Tucson, Arizona, has an opening for a
dynamic, self-motivated Account Executive in our Sales Department.
Account Executives at KVOA work directly with local businesses to create compelling
and successful marketing campaigns. You are responsible for selling commercial
airtime, along with an array of digital products through our multi-media outlets.
Strong communication skills are a must, along with solid computer skills. Outside sales
experience is a plus. 1 to 3 years’ experience in sales and college degree preferred.
The ideal account executive will:
- Create advertising plans to grow local business
- Build strong client relationships
- Provide excellent customer service
- Analyze statistical data
- Understand multi-media platforms
This position offers an attractive income package for managing established accounts
and generating new business, with full benefits and 401K.
Email cover letter, resume, and references to:
or mail to:
KVOA Television, Inc.
Adrienne Robertson, Local Sales Manager
209 W. Elm St.
Tucson, AZ 85705
No Phone Calls Please
Motor Vehicle Record Required