The Creative Services team at KVOA, in Tucson, Arizona, is looking for a Commercial Producer to create powerful concepts to market a message or tell a story for media sales clients. The successful candidate will use video to produce memorable promotions and work with talented professionals to produce original content. Commercial, non-commercial, station marketing, newscast production, and digital creative projects provide a variety of chances to showcase your abilities.

You’ll be a driving creative force for our clients. Applicants should have strong writing skills and proficiency in digital editing; Final Cut or Premiere and shoot with DSLR (digital single lens reflect camera. The ideal candidate should also be able to develop strong spots on tight deadlines. This position requires a relevant communications degree and/or experience. Knowledge of ENPS is a plus.

Interested applicants should send resume, demo reel (or link) and cover letter to:

KVOA-TV

Cassandra Gaynor, Creative Services Manager

P.O. Box 5188

Tucson, Arizona 85703

cgaynor@kvoa.com

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE. KVOA IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER. MOTOR VEHICLE DRIVING RECORD IS REQUIRED.