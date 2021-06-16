KVOA TELEVISION, INC.

Job Opening

Multimedia Journalist

A strong NBC news station in Southern Arizona is looking for a talented, organized and aggressive Multimedia Journalist.

The duties encompass a broad range of accountabilities including but not limited to on-air reporting, video journalism, video editing, writing, and producing on a variety of deadlines. The products will appear on regularly scheduled news shows with both live and video content. Products will be published on the company website and mobile devices. The position requires a high degree of independent working ability, good judgment skills, and solid knowledge of journalistic standards. Strong on-camera presentation skills, including the ability to deliver live breaking news, is a must.

Candidates must have at least 2 years experience as a reporter at a commercial television station. An Arizona driver’s license will be required along with a clean driving record and the ability to lift and carry up to 50 pounds of equipment.

A Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications or a related field is preferred.

ENPS knowledge is a plus. Email or send your resume and link to:

Cathie Batbie

KVOA-TV News Director

209 W. Elm Street

Tucson, Arizona 85705

cbatbie@kvoa.com

NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE.

KVOA IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.

MOTOR VEHICLE RECORD REQUIRED.