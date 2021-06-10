If you love news and have the drive to win, this is the place for you. NBC news station in Southern Arizona is looking for an aggressive Morning Executive Producer to oversee 2-hour morning newscast. Candidates must be high-energy and willing to take charge of the newscast content. We are looking for a leaderwith strong writing skills who can add their creative talents to an already superior news station.

Candidates must be innovative, demonstrate strong communication skills, and be self-motivated. The perfect person for this position will also oversee the Assignment Desk overnight, write stories for our website and generate content for social media.

At least two years of management experience preferred. ENPS knowledge is a plus.

Email or send your resume to:

Cathie Batbie-Loucks

KVOA-TV News Director

P.O. Box 5188

Tucson, AZ 85703-0188

cbatbie@kvoa.com

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE.

