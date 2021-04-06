KVOA TELEVISION, INC.

PART-TIME DIGITAL CONTENT PRODUCER

A strong NBC news station in Southern Arizona is looking for a talented, organized and aggressive Part-Time Digital Content Producer.

This position calls for a news-savvy, competitive content producer capable of producing all aspects of the website. The ideal candidate will possess solid news judgement, attention to detail, and writing skills backed by experience. This person will also have a demonstrated ability to plan, conceptualize and implement web coverage that includes a broad range of elements for users, including video and polls.

Requirements include, but are not limited to:

Write and produce web stories, attach video on our digital platforms and send out breaking news alerts.

Craft engaging posts on the station's social media pages.

Understands how to write for the web, how to communicate with others, and can produce a clear and accurate news story.

Works well as part of a big team and holds their own when working solo.

At least one year of digital experience is preferred. Email or send your resume to:

Cathie Batbie-Loucks

KVOA-TV News Director

P.O. Box 5188

Tucson, AZ 85703

cbatbie@kvoa.com

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE.

KVOA IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.