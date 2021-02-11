KVOA TELEVISION, INC.

Job Opening

Content Producer

Do you have a passion for producing? Quincy Media, Inc. has an exciting opportunity at KVOA-TV in Tucson, Arizona. We are searching for our next content producer.

The successful candidate must be able to produce a creative, compelling, and visually appealing newscast every day. You also must be able to manage content on multiple platforms, including TV, web, mobile and social media. We’re looking for a hard-working journalist who can create an experience for viewers, not simply write and organize news copy. Strong writing and storytelling skills are a must.

KVOA-TV is part of Quincy Media, Inc., a family owned company operating 18 television stations in a variety of market sizes. That means producers who excel can expect internal opportunities for professional growth. A college degree and at least two years of experience are preferred.

Email or send your resume to:

Cathie Batbie

KVOA-TV News Director

209 W. Elm Street

Tucson, Arizona 85705

cbatbie@kvoa.com

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE.

KVOA IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.

MOTOR VEHICLE DRIVING RECORD IS REQUIRED.