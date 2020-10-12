KVOA TELEVISION, INC.

Job Opening

Morning Anchor/MMJ

News 4 Tucson is looking for the best of the best to co-anchor our top-rated morning newscast. The perfect candidate loves the morning time period, has strong anchoring and writing skills and a big personality.

If you are a journalist who loves news and has the drive to win, this is the place for you. Your anchoring skills must include the ability to easily transition from breaking news to stories on the lighter side. We are looking for a versatile, enterprising self-starter who works well under tight deadlines, and is willing to work side by side with the newscast

producers on content for on-air and on-line.

Excellent time-management skills are key in this deadline-driven position. Applicants must also embrace the multi-platform approach of today’s newsroom and must have multi-media journalist experience, as shooting, writing, and editing stories will be part of your daily tasks.

You must possess at least three to five years’ experience at a commercial television news station, and a four-year college degree.

Send resume and link to:

Cathie Batbie

KVOA-TV News Director

209 W. Elm Street

Tucson, Arizona 85705

cbatbie@kvoa.com

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

KVOA IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

MOTOR VEHICLE RECORD REQUIRED