If you love news investigations and have the drive to win, this is the place for you. Dominant television station is looking for an experienced Chief Investigative Reporter who thrives on uncovering news stories and is capable of leading our award-winning Investigative team. The

perfect candidate is aggressive, self-motivated and has the ability to handle both daily investigations and long-term, in-depth reports.

Candidate must be able to:

• Enterprise in-depth original stories

• Lead station’s investigative reporting efforts

• Must have strong videography, writing and editing skills and willingness to operate as a

multi-media journalist

• Generate and distribute content on all digital and social platforms

• Handle special assignments and be familiar with Arizona law

• Contribute story ideas and input at editorial meetings



You must possess at least three to five years of investigative experience at a commercial television news station. A college degree is preferred.



Email or send your resume/link to:

Cathie Batbie-Loucks

KVOA-TV News Director

P.O. Box 5188

Tucson, Arizona 85703

cbatbie@kvoa.com

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE.

KVOA IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.

MOTOR VEHICLE DRIVING RECORD IS REQUIRED.