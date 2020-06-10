KVOA COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Account Executive

KVOA Television, Inc., a top-rated NBC station in Tucson, Arizona, has an immediate opening for a dynamic, self-motivated Account Executive in our Sales Department.

Account Executives at KVOA work directly with local businesses to create compelling and successful marketing campaigns. You are responsible for selling commercial airtime, along with an array of digital products through our multi-media outlets.

Strong communication skills are a must, along with solid computer skills. Outside sales experience is a plus. 1 to 3 years’ experience in sales and college degree preferred.

The ideal account executive will:

Create advertising plans to grow local business

Build strong client relationships

Provide excellent customer service

Analyze statistical data

Understand multi-media platforms

This position offers an attractive income package for managing established accounts and generating new business, with full benefits and 401K.

Send cover letter, resume, and references to:

arobertson@kvoa.com

or mail to:

KVOA Television, Inc.

Adrienne Robertson, Local Sales Manager

P.O. Box 5188 Tucson, AZ 85703

No Phone Calls Please

Motor Vehicle Record Required