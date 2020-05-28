KVOA COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Job Opening

Part-Time Digital Content Producer

A strong NBC news station in Southern Arizona is looking for a talented, organized and aggressive Part-Time Digital Content Producer.

This position calls for a news-savvy, competitive content producer capable of producing all aspects of the website. The ideal candidate will possess solid news judgment, attention to detail, and writing skills backed by experience. This person will also have a demonstrated ability to plan, conceptualize and implement web coverage that includes a broad range of elements for users, including video and polls.

Requirements include, but are not limited to: • Write and produce web stories and digitize and attach video on our digital platforms and send out breaking news alerts. • Craft effective posts on the station’s social media pages. • Understands how to write for the web, how to communicate with others, and can produce a clear and accurate news story. • Works well as part of a big team and hold their own when occasionally working solo. • A go-getter and who has the drive to search for news stories.

At least one year of digital experience is preferred. Email or send your resume to:

Cathie Batbie-Loucks KVOA-TV News Director 209 W. Elm St. Tucson, AZ 85705 cbatbie@kvoa.com NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE. KVOA IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.