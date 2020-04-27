KVOA TELEVISION, INC.

Job Opening

News Content Manager

Are you an organized, experienced journalist who thrives on great news content? Do you have news leadership and development skills? Can you help guide others to great storytelling? Are you knowledgeable about social platforms? If you answered yes to these questions, you should apply for this position.

The NBC station in Tucson is looking for an experienced journalist to join its leadership team. In a traditional newsroom, this person would hold the title of Managing Editor. This team player needs to be an editorial decision-maker for content, storyline focus and distribution of stories on multiple platforms throughout the day. You will plan, research, schedule and shape stories. You need to be able to make decisions, multi-task, perform under pressure and have solid writing and leadership skills.

Knowledge of Arizona and ENPS is a plus. You must possess at least three years’ experience at a commercial television news station. A college degree is preferred.

Send resume to:

Cathie Batbie

KVOA-TV News Director

P.O. Box 5188

Tucson, AZ 85703

cbatbie@kvoa.com

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE.

KVOA IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.

MOTOR VEHICLE RECORD REQUIRED.