KVOA TELEVISION, INC.

Job Opening

Investigative Multi Media Journalist

If you love news investigations and have the drive to win, this is the place for you. Dominant television station is looking for an experienced Investigative Multimedia Journalist who thrives on uncovering news stories. The perfect candidate is aggressive, self-motivated and must have the ability to handle both daily investigations and long-term, in-depth reports.

You must possess at least three to five years of investigative experience at a commercial television news station. Candidate must have experience and strong skills shooting and editing his or her own content on a deadline driven basis. A college degree is preferred.

Email or send your resume/link to:

Cathie Batbie-Loucks

KVOA-TV News Director

209 W. Elm Street

Tucson, Arizona 85705

cbatbie@kvoa.com

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE. KVOA IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER. MOTOR VEHICLE DRIVING RECORD IS REQUIRED.