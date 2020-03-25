KVOA TELEVISION, INC.

Job Opening

Multimedia Journalist

A strong NBC news station in Southern Arizona is looking for a talented, organized and aggressive Multi-Media Journalist.

This reporter will shoot video, write and edit stories for our on-air and on-line product. Successful candidates will have demonstrated the ability to investigate stories and deliver compelling TV and digital media packages. You must be able to manage your time to produce content for multiple platforms including social networks on a variety of deadlines. Strong on-camera presentation skills, including the ability to deliver live breaking news, is a must.

Candidates must have at least 2 years experience as a reporter at a commercial television station. An Arizona driver’s license will be required along with a clean driving record and the ability to lift and carry up to 50 pounds of equipment.

A Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications or a related field is preferred.

ENPS knowledge is a plus. Email or send your resume and link to:

Cathie Batbie

KVOA-TV News Director

209 W. Elm Street

Tucson, Arizona 85705

cbatbie@kvoa.com

NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE.

KVOA IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.

MOTOR VEHICLE RECORD REQUIRED.