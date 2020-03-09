Content Producer
KVOA TELEVISION, INC.
Job Opening
Content Producer
Do you have a passion for producing? Quincy Media, Inc. has an exciting opportunity at KVOA-TV in Tucson, Arizona. We are searching for our next content producer.
The successful candidate must be able to produce a creative, compelling, and visually appealing newscast every day. You also must be able to manage content on multiple platforms, including TV, web, mobile and social media. We’re looking for a hard-working journalist who can create an experience for viewers, not simply write and organize news copy. Strong writing and storytelling skills are a must.
KVOA-TV is part of Quincy Media, Inc., a family owned company operating 18 television stations in a variety of market sizes. That means producers who excel can expect internal opportunities for professional growth. A college degree and at least two years of experience are preferred.
Email or send your resume to:
Cathie Batbie
KVOA-TV News Director
209 W. Elm Street
Tucson, Arizona 85705
cbatbie@kvoa.com
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE.
KVOA IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.
MOTOR VEHICLE DRIVING RECORD IS REQUIRED.