FC Tucson gets much needed home result

TUCSON (KVOA) - Elivelton Olilveira scored on a header in the 8th minute of the match Wednesday night and FC Tucson made it stand up for a 1-0 winning result over New England Revolution II at Kino North Stadium. 

HIGHLIGHTS: FC Tucson 1, New England 0

It was the Men in Black’s first home victory of the season (1-2-1). 

Elivelton’s first goal came off a corner kick in Charlie Dennis. 

The victory pushed FC Tucson (3-5-1) up to 7th place in the USL League One table. 

Tucson hits the road for a match on Saturday at North Texas SC.  NTSC beat FCT 2-0 at Kino North Stadium on September 12. 

USL LEAGUE ONE STANDINGS (Pts) Team (W-L-D) Playoff teams

  1. (22) Greenville SC (7-2-1)
  2. (18) Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (5-2-3)
  3. (16) Union Omaha (4-1-4)
  4. (14) Richmond Kickers (4-2-2)
  5. (11) Forward Madison SC (3-3-2)
  6. (11) Fort Lauderdale CF (3-3-2)
  7. (10) FC TUCSON (3-5-1)
  8. (10) North Texas SC (2-2-4)
  9. (10) South Georgia Tormenta FC (2-4-4)
  10. (6) Orlando City B (1-5-3)
  11. (5) New England Revolution II (1-6-2)

