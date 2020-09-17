FC Tucson gets much needed home result

FC Tucson gets much needed home resultUpdated
TUCSON (KVOA) - Elivelton Olilveira scored on a header in the 8th minute of the match Wednesday night and FC Tucson made it stand up for a 1-0 winning result over New England Revolution II at Kino North Stadium.
HIGHLIGHTS: FC Tucson 1, New England 0
It was the Men in Black’s first home victory of the season (1-2-1).
Elivelton’s first goal came off a corner kick in Charlie Dennis.
The victory pushed FC Tucson (3-5-1) up to 7th place in the USL League One table.
Tucson hits the road for a match on Saturday at North Texas SC. NTSC beat FCT 2-0 at Kino North Stadium on September 12.
USL LEAGUE ONE STANDINGS (Pts) Team (W-L-D) Playoff teams
- (22) Greenville SC (7-2-1)
- (18) Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (5-2-3)
- (16) Union Omaha (4-1-4)
- (14) Richmond Kickers (4-2-2)
- (11) Forward Madison SC (3-3-2)
- (11) Fort Lauderdale CF (3-3-2)
- (10) FC TUCSON (3-5-1)
- (10) North Texas SC (2-2-4)
- (10) South Georgia Tormenta FC (2-4-4)
- (6) Orlando City B (1-5-3)
- (5) New England Revolution II (1-6-2)
