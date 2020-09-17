FC Tucson gets much needed home result

TUCSON (KVOA) - Elivelton Olilveira scored on a header in the 8th minute of the match Wednesday night and FC Tucson made it stand up for a 1-0 winning result over New England Revolution II at Kino North Stadium.

HIGHLIGHTS: FC Tucson 1, New England 0

It was the Men in Black’s first home victory of the season (1-2-1).

Elivelton’s first goal came off a corner kick in Charlie Dennis.

The victory pushed FC Tucson (3-5-1) up to 7th place in the USL League One table.

Tucson hits the road for a match on Saturday at North Texas SC. NTSC beat FCT 2-0 at Kino North Stadium on September 12.

USL LEAGUE ONE STANDINGS (Pts) Team (W-L-D) Playoff teams

(22) Greenville SC (7-2-1) (18) Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (5-2-3) (16) Union Omaha (4-1-4) (14) Richmond Kickers (4-2-2) (11) Forward Madison SC (3-3-2) (11) Fort Lauderdale CF (3-3-2) (10) FC TUCSON (3-5-1) (10) North Texas SC (2-2-4) (10) South Georgia Tormenta FC (2-4-4) (6) Orlando City B (1-5-3) (5) New England Revolution II (1-6-2)

