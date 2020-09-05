Flashback Friday: Damon drops 40

TUCSON (KVOA) - Damon Stoudamire is one of the greatest players in Arizona Wildcats Men's Basketball history.

Great players generally leave a school with their names etched in the history book.

#20 certainly did that at UA.

Stoudamire’s 45 points in a 1995 game against Stanford are the 2nd most ever in a single contest at Arizona (Ernie McCray-46 (1960).

Only one Wildcats player (Russell Brown) has had more assists in a game than Damon Stoudamire.

He has the highest scoring triple-double at UA with 32 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists in a 1995 game against the Cardinal.

But it’s his single half in a road game at Washington State that brings us to this Flashback Friday.

Stoudamire scored 33 points in the 2nd half and subsequent two overtimes of a 114-111 win over the Cougars.

11 of those 33 points came in the 2nd overtime.

The 33 point-half matches the program record for points in a half that had been set by Joe Skaisgir (1962) and Al Fleming (1976).

Stoudamire was a four-year player at Arizona and three-year starter for legendary coach Lute Olson.

He averaged 15 points and five assists and led the program to one of its four Final Fours (1994).

One of the guys who set the tone for what would become “Point Guard U”, Stoudamire went on later that 1995 summer to be the 7th pick in the NBA Draft by the Toronto Raptors.

He made almost $100 million in 13 NBA seasons with the Raptors, Portland Trailblazers, Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs.

His 878 games played in the league are 7th most by an Arizona Wildcat.

