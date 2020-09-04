Judge set to rule on bars lawsuit against Ducey

PHOENIX (KVOA) - A Maricopa County Superior Court judge said Friday she likely will not have a ruling until Tuesday on a lawsuit filed by state bar owners against Governor Doug Ducey.

Bars are eligible to re-open again in Arizona, but owners want a clear direction on to what level Ducey or any Governor in the future will have the ability to arbitrarily shut them down in the event of a public health emergency.

Lawyers for the bar owners, the Governor, the state Attorney General’s office, the Arizona Department of Health and the state Liquor Licenses and Control were all present at Friday’s hearing.

The hearing in the lower court took place after the state Supreme Court declined a request for a direct ruling.

Bars with Series 6 and 7 licenses can now re-open in Arizona with limitations

The bars contend Ducey overstepped his police powers when he ordered bars with Series 6 and 7 liquor licenses to close while allowing restaurants with Series 12 licenses to remain open.

State Attorney General Mark Brnovich seemed to agree with that contention Friday when he stated in a brief:

"Nearly six months into the declared emergency, it is long past time for the Governor to follow the constitution and convene the Legislature rather than contravene lawful statutes through executive fiat." Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R)

The list of Southern Arizona bars to join the suit has grown since it was initially filed back in July.

Bay Horse Tavern

Casa Marana

Chuckleheads (Bisbee)

Clicks Billards (1st Ave)

Cobra Arcade

Cowpony

Dirtbag’s

Growler’s Taphouse

Monkey Bar

Music Box Lounge

Pockets Billiards

Red Garter Salon

Shane’s Place (Safford)

Territorial

Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden

