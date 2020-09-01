Arizona is responding to the call for election poll workers

TUCSON (KVOA) - The organization Power the Polls is pushing to make sure all polling locations across the country are stacked sufficiently with workers for this upcoming election season.

Arizona is responding.

Murphy Bannerman of Election Protection Arizona (EPAZ) says our state is among the best right now in terms of signing up new workers.

Tuesday was National Poll Worker Recruitment Day.

Power the Polls is hoping to recruit a more diverse section of poll workers for the 2020 election

Because of COVID-19, many veteran poll workers are opting out of this year's election because of health concerns, leaving parts of Arizona facing a poll worker shortage.

EPAZ is using relational and online organizing tactics to recruit a new cohort of hundreds of poll workers that are people of color, young adults, and bilingual throughout Arizona.

The short-term positions do pay anywhere between $85-$150 depending on the county.

If you are interested in becoming a poll worker you can get information at https://www.powerthepolls.org/azadvocacy

